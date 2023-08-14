Here Are The Cabaret Vert Festival Set Times For 2023

The Cabaret Vert Festival is one of the largest music festivals in France, and takes place at Charleville-Mézières August 17-20. This year’s festival is headlined by Calvin Harris, Black Eyed Peas, The Chemical Brothers, Cypress Hill, and Juliette Armanet, and spans genres from EDM to soul music. Stateside readers may recognize such names as 070 Shake, Kenny Beats, Clipping., Foushée, KennyHoopla, Ashnikko, Yungblud, and R.A.P Ferreira, among others performing across five days and five stages. The set times were previously released by the festival, but if you’re planning to travel — or already in France for the festival — here they are to help you plan your trip. You can also see the times on the official app.

Black Eyed Peas were added to the lineup after an original headliner, French rapper Lomepal, was accused of rape earlier this month. The festival announced the cancellation in a statement last week in order to “make the best possible decision for our community, our partners, our volunteers, and our entire teams.” You can read the full statement — translated by Google — below.