Sam Smith and Calvin Harris released their high-octane single “Desire” last month. “With Smith’s powerfully recognizable vocals and Harris being the guiding light on production, it is in good company among this year’s summer hits,” Uproxx’s Lexi Lane wrote. The accompanying video dropped on Friday, August 11, and only amplified the track’s intensity.

The three-minute visual starts with Smith sat on a pile of tires, but they’re only briefly idle before a drag race busts out. The pulsating beat underscores the dangerous driving as Smith sings, “Lead me to the light / You are my desire / And just the thought of you is keeping me awake.”

Harris eventually joins the group. They drive through a tunnel, spin around in an empty parking lot while hanging out of the windows, and literally throw all caution to the wind.

Smith can probably relate to the whiplash nature of the video considering they’re in the middle of the North American leg of their Gloria The Tour. Their next date is Saturday, August 12, at Bell Centre in Montreal before hitting Chicago’s United Center (August 15), Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota (August 16), and Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. See all of Smith’s upcoming dates here.

Meanwhile, Harris has a few August dates at Ushuaïa Ibiza in Spain, where he played “Desire” upon its release.

“Desire is finally out! So buzzing to get to work with @samsmith again, and on a tune like this!?!!?? Come onnnnn,” Harris captioned an Instagram video on July 31. (Harris and Smith previously collaborated on “Promises” in 2018.)

Watch the “Desire” video above.