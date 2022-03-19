After finding success as songwriters, Capella Grey and Nija are both shining as artists. Grey had a breakout year in 2021 with his “Gyalis” single while Nija just released her debut project Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You. They both have yet to reach their full potential, but on their journey towards doing so, Grey and Nija bring their talents together for their new single, “Confujawn.”

The track, which is a play on the word “confusion,” is about a couple who can’t seem to get on the same page about each other. Whether it be hiding their true feelings or entertaining other people, Grey and Nija both express that things between them need to be crystal clear and exclusive for a relationship to work. The duo also released a music video to accompany their new single. In it, Grey is at a party with friends and a woman when he sees Nija appear with a man. After eyeing each other spitefully for the first half of the video, the pair puts their pride aside and reconnects in the middle of the dancefloor to resume their romantic endeavors.

The new visual arrives after Grey concluded 2021 with his “Talk Nice,” a record that proved to be a strong follow-up to “Gyalis.” As for Nija’s Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You project, it’s a strong effort that checks in at ten songs without a guest feature.

You can watch the video for the song above.