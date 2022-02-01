Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Ella Mai returns with “DFMU,” the latest single from her yet-to-be-titled second album. It follows “Not Another Love Song,” which she released back in 2020. Pink Sweats drops off Pink Moon, his second project in under 12 months, with features from 6lack, Blxst, Tori Kelly, Kirby, and more. Lastly, PartyNextDoor teams up with OG Parker for his first song in almost two years with “No Fuss.”

Ella Mai — “DFMU” Later this year will mark four years since Ella Mai dropped her self-titled debut album, which arrived after three strong EPs and her highlight single, “Boo’d Up.” There’s no telling what her sophomore album will sound like, but thanks to her latest single “DFMU,” the signs are pointing in a good direction. The new song finds her speaking to a new lover at the early stage of the relationship. Ella is ready to let her guard down for them, and she prepares to do so with a stern warning: “Don’t f*ck me up.” Pink Sweats — Pink Moon Less than a year after he released his stellar debut album, Pink Planet, Pink Sweats is back with another project. Pink Moon channels the same tender acoustic vibes that appear on his debut. This time, Pink Sweats recruits some outside help on the project’s eight songs. 6lack, Blxst, Kirby, Tori Kelly, and Sabrina Claudio all lend their vocals to Pink Moon.

OG Parker & PartyNextDoor — “No Fuss” After a quiet 2021, PartyNextDoor kicks off 2022 with “No Fuss” produced by OG Parker. The song is set to appear on OG Parker’s upcoming EP Moments and finds PND waving the white flag to his partner. It’s a solid follow-up to the strong body of work that PND presented in 2020 with PartyMobile. As for OG Parker, “No Fuss” grants him back-to-back successful singles following last year’s “Rain” with Chris Brown, Layton Greene, Latto, and PnB Rock. Nija — Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You At just 23 years old, Nija has written songs for some of the biggest names in the music industry. Beyonce, Cardi B, Summer Walker, Meek Mill, and more appear on her list of collaborators. Now she’s is stepping out to show off her individual artistry and it begins with her debut project, Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You. Through its ten songs, Nija blends R&B with hip-hop’s drill sub-genre for a uniquely strong project that details the highs and lows of her love life.

Amber Mark — Three Dimensions Deep With the first month of 2022 already in the books, New York native Amber Mark has submitted her entry for the R&B album of the year with her long-awaited debut, Three Dimensions Deep. Mark lives up to the album by showing off her vocals, songwriting, and overall vision as a singer. Through 17 songs, Mark makes you feel love, glory, pain, and everything in the middle. This is absolutely an album to spend any of your days listening to. Sinead Harnett — Ready Is Always Too Late (Deluxe) Sinead Harnett’s 2021 debut album, Ready Is Always Too Late, stood as one of the highlight R&b releases from that year, delivering 11 songs with features from Lucky Daye, Earthgang, Masego, and VanJess. Now, just eight months later, Harnett returns with its deluxe reissue. She adds three songs to the project: “Let Go,” “Where You Been Hiding,” and a live cover of “At Your Best (You Are Love).”

Col3trane — “Bag” Feat. Lucky Daye Since releasing his third project, Heroine, in 2019, Col3trane has stayed extremely consistent in the singles department. The latest example is “Bag” with Lucky Daye, which is Col3trane’s first single of the year and his and Lucky Daye’s first song together. On the track, the singers voice the pain that a past love has left them. Col3trane’s latest release joins impressive songs he’s released over the past couple of years with artists like Kiana Lede, Mahalia, GoldLink, and more. Samm Henshaw — Untidy Soul Over the past few years, English singer Samm Henshaw earned worthy attention for himself thanks to strong singles like “Church” with Earthgang, “Only One To Blame,” and “Grow.” All that was left for him to do was release a new project, which would be his first since 2016’s The Sound Experiment 2. At long last, Henshaw did just that with his official debut album, Untidy Soul. The project is a soulful experience backed by Henshaw’s hearty vocals and guest appearances from Tobe Nwigwe, Maverick Sabre, and Keyon Harrold.