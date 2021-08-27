TikTok has helped a number of artists reach viral status over the last eighteen months. A shortlist of songs that have benefitted from the app include K Camp’s “Lottery,” Curtis Roach’s “Bored In The House,” Erica Banks’ “Buss It,” and Doja Cat’s “Streets.” Another track to add to that list is Capella Grey’s “Gyalis.”

The single from the New York native first gained traction on TikTok back in the spring, and today, it continues to climb the Billboard Hot 100 where it currently sits at No. 71. Months after releasing the single and inking a deal with Capitol Records, Grey returns with the official video for the track.

The visual is quite the lively effort as it captures the rising act surrounded by hundreds of fellow New Yorkers who came out to support him and the song, which many have selected as their pick for the song of the summer (see: Elliott Wilson). The video is filled with plenty of energetic dancing and Grey’s charisma matches the high spirits of the video as it also effectively proves why he’s the man around town.

The official video arrives after A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie delivered an official remix to “Gyalis” last month. Other acts like Kranium and Vory also delivered their own takes of the growing hit. “Gyalis” also came after Grey dropped The QuaranTape Vibe 1 last year, and thanks to the success of the 2021 track, fans can expect to hear more from the New York act in the coming months.

You can press play on the video above.