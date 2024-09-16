A few days ago, Cardi B announced a major life change: She had given birth to her third child, a daughter. She revealed the news with some photos and videos from the delivery room. Now, she’s back with more.

Yesterday (September 15), Cardi shared a behind-the-scenes video on TikTok (find the video here). The clip is similar to the previously shared photos and videos, but is a better slice-of-life representation of what the room was like. The video shows Cardi holding her newborn, Offset getting some skin-to-skin contact with the baby, and Kulture telling Cardi on FaceTime that she’s going to see her new sister.

When Cardi initially announced her pregnancy, she wrote, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”