Cardi B isn’t shy when it comes to flaunting her body (or in many other respects, really). Things can turn sour, though, when her body becomes the subject of criticism. It recently did, so Cardi clapped back by sharing some facts about some things she’s been through over the past year-plus.

Over the weekend (as HotNewHipHop notes), Cardi shared an Instagram Story in response to comments about her body made by a TikTok user. Cardi’s post read:

“Fun fact… I actually took butt shots out January 2024, Fun fact I gained 25 pounds while I was pregnant and most of that went to my butt and his, fun fact I gave birth 7 months ago … Why is never man talking bout women bodies is always you weird ass females … And no I haven’t gotten surgery … Yall always talk about girls getting on the table then turn around and make you wanna lay on one but God forbid I talk about how yall look …”

Earlier this year, Cardi had some words for somebody who accused her of being a TikTok rapper, writing, “Babe I’m getting 7million dollar offers to do my own vitamins I can retire you from your flipping burger job by tomorrow.Thank me tho I been helping you get your 8.99$ twitter checks [kissing emoji].”