Raising kids is an adventure for anybody, whether you’re a middle-class office worker or a million-dollar rapper. Cardi B is a prime example; the “Enough (Miami)” rapper posted her disbelief at the audacity of her oldest child, Kulture, after learning the six-year-old had defaced a Hermés purse worth $60,0000.

Zooming in on the offending doodle, Cardi couldn’t find her words, repeating herself like a glitching robot in a sci-fi movie. “Look what my daughter did to my purse,” she muttered. “Look what my daughter did to my purse. Look what my daughter did to my f*cking purse.” This was followed by a wordless hum (y’all know that mom hum I’m talking about… the one that says “RUN!”).

So, what did Kulture draw that sparked such a reaction? She drew a little black heart in pen. The addition probably made the resale value plummet, but that’s okay — Cardi has plenty of bags and doesn’t seem to mind spending extravagant amounts of money on her kids.

Of course, maybe the need for a replacement will light some fire under Cardi to finish that album she’s been working on for the past six years. She’s said it’s coming soon, although she’s also probably got enough brand deals to keep her in new bags for a while.