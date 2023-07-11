Cardi B is celebrating her daughter, Kulture, who turned five years old. In a sweet new Instagram post, she shared some tribute pictures and videos to her — along with a sweet caption.

The first photo in the slideshow is of Kulture recently, rocking a super adorable pink outfit, complete with a tutu. She also matches with a piano that she sits down at.

“My baby is five….Happy birthday to my pretty princess.It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more,” Cardi wrote. “light lil turn up today till the weekend.”

The specific turn up invites were Super Mario-themed, as Cardi also shared they looked like on Twitter. Pulling inspiration from the video game franchise, the invite sees Kulture dressed up as Princess Peach, with a swirly pink background.

“Noooo cause how cute is Kulture’s Birthday party invite !?” Cardi B also captioned.

Noooo cause how cute is Kulture’s Birthday party invite !?💖 pic.twitter.com/ysdn8FVZ5q — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 10, 2023

On Cardi’s Instagram Story, the family went to celebrate at the American Dream Mall with decorations that were fit for a princess.