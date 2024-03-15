It looks like Cardi B may finally be gearing up to release her long-awaited sophomore album. Earlier this month, the prolific rapper shared her new Missy Elliott-sampling single, “Like What (Freestyle)” — along with its captivating video. At the end of the clip, Cardi teased an impending new era. Tonight (March 15), she’s shared her new single, “Enough (Miami),” and serves up even more iconic looks in the video.

“Enough (Miami)” features an empowered Cardi living the life of luxury. She continues to drop clever bars, reminding her opps that she’s not the one to play with.

“I can survive in the coldest conditions / Hoes better lower their tone when they spittin’ / B*tches is washed, soap on the dishes / I apply pressure like boa constrictors,” she raps.

Cardi also reminds us that she only travels in the most favorable conditions. “None of y’all b*tches not gon’ do sh*t / I’m in Miami, I pull up on cruise ship / You in Miami, four hoеs to a room sh*t.”

In the song’s accompanying video, Cardi showcases her main fashion girly side, as she slays in a gorgeous assortment of outfits from top designers.

You can see the video for “Enough (Miami)” above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.