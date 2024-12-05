Scroll through Cardi B’s Instagram page and you’ll see a handful of posts in partnership with brands. Here’s one with Kahlua, for instance, and here’s one with Airbnb. Some folks have decided to try using that against her, but Cardi isn’t here for it.

In an X Spaces session on December 3 (as HipHopDX notes), some people were claiming that it’s Cardi’s numerous brand deals that are keeping her afloat financially. In response, Cardi asked, “People say that I’m surviving off Shein deals and brand deals?”

Then, she shared a screenshot of a supposed September text conversation with an agent, in which the agent breaks down a tour offer that’s worth multiple millions of dollars, including seven festival appearances that would pay $1.5 million each, and that she would get half of the money upfront.

Cardi said, “I want to let y’all know that I could wake up tomorrow and sign a contract and I would have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million, rather.”

Meanwhile, Cardi appears to be revving up for a big 2025. During a recent Instagram livestream, she said, “I’m letting you know right motherf*cking now — every n**** or b*tch that motherf*cking played with me in 2024, I’m letting you know right now, y’all better apologize to me today. […] Everybody always say this, every New Year’s, but this time, I’m standing on that sh*t. Next year, as soon as 12 a.m. hit, I’m hitting the reset button.”