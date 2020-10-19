Cardi B’s Twitter account is a must-follow for anybody who wants to know what’s going on in her life, as the rapper often uses the platform to let fans know what she’s up to. That changed over the weekend, though: Cardi has deleted her account after calling out her fans for harassing Offset since her and his recent reunion. Accessing her @iamcardib page currently results in the message, “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

In an Instagram Live session before she deleted her account, Cardi had some harsh words for her followers, saying, “A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m motherf*cking Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something. I’m so tired that because of y’all, I’ve gotta continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f*cking court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.”

Cardi B addresses fans on instagram live…. 😬 pic.twitter.com/KYZai3DMQC — tiffany (@jonestiff314) October 17, 2020

She went on to address her fans’ treatment of Offset, saying, “Y’all want to be f*cking harassing this n****. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n****’s Twitter to harass him? That sh*t don’t make no f*cking sense. […] I’m tired of it. […] I do whatever the f*ck I want to do. Like, I love my fans and I’m grateful and thankful for everything you do, but some of y’all really be acting like I be sleeping with y’all. And Offset is not the only f*cking problem that I deal with. To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now.”

Watch the video above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.