At the moment, the status of Cardi B and Offset’s relationship seems unclear. Cardi recently filed for divorce, but she and her husband were on — ahem — good terms during Cardi’s recent birthday weekend. She recently discussed how things are between the two, and now she has offered a funny response to people who insist she’s in a “mentally abusive” relationship.

In a video Cardi posted on Twitter last night, she says, “Twitter users be like, ‘Cardi, you’re in a mentally abusive relationship! Oh my gosh, we gotta save you!’ And I be like, ‘Alright, but can I f*ck him today?’ Because I need to have sex, and n****s in my DMs talking about, ‘What up, bighead?’ I don’t like that. I’m 28 years old and my head’s not big.”

Before that, she also offered a sarcastic apology, captioning a video, “Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS.Im sorry .Im not perfect I don’t want to be neither .” She then added in a follow-up tweet, “Imma make this very clear .Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B.Same b*tch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin sh*t and doing crazy sh*t .Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same .I don’t know why ya expect something different now.This ain’t Disney.”

