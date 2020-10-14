Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Discusses Her Birthday Weekend With Offset And Their ‘Dysfunctional’ Relationship

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Cardi B and Offset have had an up-and-down relationship over the past few years, and things seem complicated at the moment. Cardi recently filed for divorce, but the pair also recently celebrated Cardi’s 28th birthday together. Now, Cardi has discussed where things stand with the two at the moment, sharing some insight in an Instagram Live session on Tuesday night.

Explaining why she spent her birthday with Offset, Cardi told her viewers, “I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick.”

She also addressed criticisms about her being with Offset because of his gifts, saying, “I do like material things. What do you want me to do, the n**** gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday.”

She summed up the situation, saying, “We’re some really typical two young motherf*ckers [who] got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f*ckin’ dysfunctional-ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public. And I’m more r*tarded.”

Watch the video above, and revisit our recent timeline of Cardi and Offset’s relationship here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now
by:
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×