Cardi B and Offset have had an up-and-down relationship over the past few years, and things seem complicated at the moment. Cardi recently filed for divorce, but the pair also recently celebrated Cardi’s 28th birthday together. Now, Cardi has discussed where things stand with the two at the moment, sharing some insight in an Instagram Live session on Tuesday night.

Explaining why she spent her birthday with Offset, Cardi told her viewers, “I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick.”

She also addressed criticisms about her being with Offset because of his gifts, saying, “I do like material things. What do you want me to do, the n**** gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday.”

She summed up the situation, saying, “We’re some really typical two young motherf*ckers [who] got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f*ckin’ dysfunctional-ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public. And I’m more r*tarded.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.