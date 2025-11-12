With winter coming just weeks away, who is better to help Cardi B bring in the snowy season than The Snowman? The Bronx bombshell’s Am I The Drama? standout “ErrTime” already includes one Atlanta trap star in Latto, and today, Cardi released a remix swapping in one of the godfathers of Atlanta trap, Jeezy.

The new version of the song (dubbed a “Snow Mix”) finds Jeezy opening the song with a brand-new verse before sprinkling his signature ad-libs all over the chorus. “Slow and smooth ass criminal, Teddy P, Easy E / Got that billionaire status, Robert Smith, Gary Vee / How you like it? Bad and bougie, Halle Berry, Cardi B / Drought seasons, know we cuttin’, red alert, Kid Capri.”

Jeezy broke his two-year hiatus since departing Def Jam in 2023 earlier this year with a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Still Snowin’. The project was noted by fans for departing from Jeezy’s usual trap-style beats for soul samples, so his appearance on “ErrTime” will no doubt be welcomed for bringing him back to his roots.

Cardi, meanwhile, is in the midst of a cultural takeover that has her voicing MTA PSAs, promoting her first-ever tour , and flaunting her baby bump while supporting NFL beau Stefon Diggs.

You can listen to “ErrTime” featuring Jeezy above.