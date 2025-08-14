Praise be, my prayers have been answered. A few days ago, Cardi B announced the release date for her next Am I The Drama? single, “Imaginary Playerz,” and the ’90s hip-hop head within me was enthused. Today, Cardi posted a teaser clip of the single’s upcoming music video, and it looks like my inner throwback rap fan — and those of my generation — might just be more than satisfied on Friday.

Obviously, with a title like that, rap fans of a certain age were hoping Cardi’s latest would pay homage to the 1997 Jay-Z track, bringing the Bronx bomber back to her gritty New York roots. After all, Cardi sounds great on trap music like “Outside” and innovative odes to Latin culture such as “I Like It,” but for those of us who value bars over everything, it’s the one place we always wanted her to focus more of her efforts.

Let’s go ✈️ IMAGINARY PLAYERZ song + video out at MIDNIGHT pic.twitter.com/jHoQBsAsrH — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 14, 2025

Well, the teaser clip suggests that at the very least, “Imaginary Players” does borrow the same sample from Jay’s original (René & Angela’s 1982 hit “Imaginary Playmates”), so that’s one wishlist item checked off. Here’s hoping for a display of the tongue twisting lyrical talents we’ve always known Cardi has to put one of the most tired complaints about her music to rest.

“Imaginary Playerz” is out at midnight. Am I The Drama? is out on 9/19 via Atlantic. You can find more info here.