Cardi B’s First New Song Of 2025, ‘Outside,’ Has Finally Arrived

New Cardi B songs have been few and far between in recent years. Her most recent solo single, “Enough (Miami),” came in early 2024, and before that was “Up” in 2021, with some collaborations sprinkled in between. Now, at long last, we have another new Cardi song as she shared “Outside” today (June 20).

On the chorus of the hard-hitting track, Cardi seemingly references the end of her relationship with Offset, rapping, “On the pop-out, ’cause it’s hot out / You was playin’ games, now you on timeout / Where the fine n****s? I’m tryna find n****s / I been cuffed up too long, let me remind n****s.”

This comes a couple months after Cardi explained why her new album, to follow her 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy, is taking so long to materialize, saying, “I really need these f*cking features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like, come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Hello! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this sh*t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

Listen to “Outside” above.