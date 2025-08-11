Cardi B’s second album, Am I The Drama? is just about a month away from release after over a half-decade of waiting, and now, Cardi’s teasing its next single, “Imaginary Players.” While we still don’t know what the single will sound like, Cardi posted its release date and pre-save link on Instagram, writing in the caption: “Just a lil taste of the drama.” In the accompanying photo, she squats in front of a white Rolls-Royce in a matching fur coat and bodysuit, with a pink wig and knee-length, ultra-high-heeled boots.

Incidentally, “Imaginary Players” is also the title of a 1997 Jay-Z track from the Brooklyn rapper’s second album, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1. That track sampled René & Angela’s 1981 track, “Imaginary Playmates,” which could be a hint to the sound on Cardi’s own “Imaginary Players.” Perhaps it uses a similar sample, or Cardi will utilize a gritty, ’90s throwback flow to reconnect with her New York roots.

Even though “Imaginary Players” is the first single since the album was officially announced in June, it was preceded by “Outside,” which dropped just days before the announcement. The album will also end up being the home for previously released singles “WAP” and “Up” after telling fans they “are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.”

“Imaginary Players” is out on 8/15. You can pre-save it here.

Am I The Drama? is due on 9/19 via Atlantic. You can find more info here.