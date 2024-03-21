At long last, we have a new Cardi B album on the way, following her 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy. As for what the project’s like, allow Cardi to explain.

Cardi had a mini Q&A session with the official Threads account on Threads yesterday (March 21), and one of the questions (more of a prompt, really) was, “Describe your upcoming album in one word.” Cardi responded, “Different. I think it’s different. I think there’s going to be some songs that are, like, not expected to come from me.”

Threads also asked, “How have you surprised yourself in the past year?” Cardi replied, “I’m not going to talk about last year. I’m going to talk about this year. Um I have been surprising myself with like letting my anxiety break. Being more out there. Being more open. Hopefully I could be more social in person. So yeah. That’s one thing. Breaking my anxiety has surprised me.”

Another question was, “What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?” Cardi answered, “Well, I feel like something that people are surprised to learn about me is that I’m very introverted. Like, a lot of people can be, like, I’m very shy in person, or a lot of people think that I’m like… I don’t know what it is, mean or something, but it’s like everybody will be like, ‘Yo she’s so fun. She’s so funny. She’s so good to be around,’ and everybody says that about me, and it’s just like, I guess, that’s something that people find surprising about me.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.