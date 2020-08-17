Over the past couple years, Cardi B has become a major political interviewer. She has spoken with Bernie Sanders in a lengthy conversation, and now, ahead of the 2020 election, she has sat down with Joe Biden for a new Elle interview.

Cardi B shares her hopes and dreams for America in new interview with Joe Biden for @ElleMagazine. pic.twitter.com/AsgievjbDa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2020

The conversation started with Biden asking Cardi what she wants out of the upcoming election, and she said she wants Trump out of office and she wants straight answers about the coronavirus pandemic:

“I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to — we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay. I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, ‘This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.’ Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.”

Biden responded affirmatively, saying, “There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that. Presidents have to take responsibility. I understand one of your favorite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth. Sometimes the truth is hard. But right now, we’re in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress. The American public has had the blinders taken off.”

Elsewhere during the chat, they discussed young people voting, healthcare, and more, so watch the full interview here.

