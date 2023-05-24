Although summer is almost here, Cardi B and Offset‘s four-year-old daughter, Kulture, is heading to class in style while school is still in session. Yesterday, the “Up” rapper took to Twitter to show off the fabulous lunch Kulture brings to school.

“Kulture school lunch be everything,” she said, sharing pictures of lunch containers filled with every kid’s favorite bites. In one container is macaroni and cheese, broccoli, and chicken nuggets. In separate containers are assorted berries, Cap’n Crunch cereal, and Froot Loops-flavored milk.

In another photo is a container with corn and pasta, along with string cheese sticks, Yoo-Hoo chocolate milk, squeezable apple sauce, and more.

For dessert, it appears Kulture enjoys eating Jell-O, as well as YoCrunch with M&Ms.

Kulture school lunch be everything 🍎 pic.twitter.com/9TIMwIDwIB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 23, 2023

Of course, with such a feast for lunch, these pictures raised questions from fans.

“If this is school lunch, what does her breakfast and supper look like,” asked one fan.

Cardi then shared a picture of strawberry-covered pancakes, along with a video of herself feeding Kulture from a plate of shredded chicken and an assortment of fresh vegetables.

As Cardi says on a fan-favorite song from her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, Kulture is living her “best life.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.