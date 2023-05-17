Cardi B shows off the new Beats By Dre Studio Buds+ as only she can in an ear-catching ad. As the Bronx rap star’s hit single “Up” plays in the background, Cardi helps demonstrate the new earbuds’ improved characteristics: clearer calls (“Yeah, girl, she gone go broke trying to keep up with me!”), better noise canceling (“Y’all ain’t got no more ginger ale?”), and more powerful sound.

The Studio Buds+ will come in three colors — Black, Ivory, and Transparent — and boast improvements to many of fans’ favorite features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, as well as up to 36 hours of battery. They’re available to order starting today for $169.99.

While part of the appeal of booking Cardi for your campaign is getting that signature authenticity, fans will be hoping that at least one part of the commercial — the part where she’s in the studio — is truer than the rest. We already know she’s great at talking trash and that she knows how to fill up a space with her boisterous personality, but with her debut album four-plus years in the rearview, what fans really want to know is when her next album is coming out.

Fortunately, she really has been in the studio, and she promised that her new album is “coming soon” on Instagram. In the meantime, it looks like she’s maintaining her reputation as one of the most marketable artists in the business. You can watch Cardi’s Beats By Dre commercial above.

