Cardi B’s daughter Kulture may have famous parents and be a borderline celebrity in her own right, but that didn’t stop her from being a little starstruck by her fellow aquatic actress Halle Bailey at the Los Angeles premiere of The Little Mermaid. Bailey, as you’re probably aware, plays the titular role in the live-action remake of the Disney animated classic, and although she took some flak from internet bigots who couldn’t handle seeing locs on a mermaid, it’s clear from children’s reactions to her that she’s the perfect person to portray the underwater princess in the new remake.

It’s no surprise Kulture had stars in her eyes when she met the young singer; Kulture’s fourth birthday party last year was mermaid-themed, so it seems pretty likely the original gets plenty of burn at the Cephus household.

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture tonight hugging Halle Bailey at #TheLittleMermaid Premier. 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/MuBwGnGRmR — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) May 9, 2023

And Kulture certainly knows a thing or two about portraying a fish-tailed fan-favorite character, thanks to her appearance alongside her mom in Baby Shark’s Big Show. She’s set to reprise her role in Baby Shark’s Big Movie as well, although this time it seems she’ll be a little more aware of what’s going on.

Chloe Bailey with Offset and his daughters Kulture and Kalea at The Little Mermaid premiere. #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/1KllAYOhcO — Cardi B News (@CardiNewss) May 9, 2023

She won’t be the only one singing the new Ariel’s praises; early reactions to The Little Mermaid have been calling it Disney’s best live-action remake yet, even with the terrifying redesigns of Flounder and Sebastian.