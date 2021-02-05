Though she only dropped one song last year, Cardi B still had the kind of huge success of “WAP” that earned her Billboard‘s Woman Of The Year title all while making Republicans more upset than they’ve been about the global pandemic. And it looks like 2021 is going to be even bigger for Cardi, as we’re only a couple weeks into the year and she’s already got a new single for fans.

Though it seemed pretty clear that Cardi had plans for new music last year, most of it got pushed due to the pandemic, and plenty of people are hoping “Up” is the precursor to a whole new album. Of course, when your online presence is as powerful as Cardi – who can start class discussions over a handbag tweet, or pick fights with Peppa Pig — touring isn’t necessarily a requirement to be successful. Still, it’s the rapper’s swaggering presence that commands crowds, whether it’s from a stage or simply from her social media platforms.

Either way, the new single lets fans know that Cardi is officially ready to usher in her new era, and she’s not going to do so quietly. She kisses girls, dances, and raps her way through the upbeat new track. At one point, she even sports a whole wig full of dolls heads rapping along with her. Check out the new video for “Up” above.

