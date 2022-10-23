This weekend, Madonna celebrated the 30th anniversary of her fifth studio album, Erotica. In 1992, she accompanied the album with a coffee table book called Sex, which contained images of various sex acts considered taboo at the time. On Saturday, Madge took to her Instagram stories to reiterate the album and book’s impact.

Her story read:

30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way. I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a whore, a witch a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b*tches……. (clown emoji)

While many of Madonna’s fans agreed with the statement, Cardi was not thrilled. The rapper took to Twitter to express her chagrin toward Madge’s comments.

“I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” wrote Cardi “..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth ..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself https://t.co/WWCGsirLXw pic.twitter.com/Ny1828TmgS — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

At the time of writing, Madonna had not yet responded to Cardi, nor have Cyrus and Kardashian responded to Madonna.

