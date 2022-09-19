The legend of Cardi B’s friendship with Beyoncé continues to grow. In July, Beyoncé made her TikTok debut with a compilation video teasing her Renaissance lead single “Break My Soul” and featuring a very energetic Cardi B cameo. Cardi was even more excited to receive a signed copy of Renaissance, as she shared with fans on Monday (September 19).

Thank you Beyoncé❤️….sooo sweet and it means a lot 🥲 pic.twitter.com/YbVEQ6Z9Rc — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 19, 2022

“Look what Beyoncé sent me,” the Diamond-certified rapper said in the Twitter video. “Read it, b*tch. It was so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with laser beams on it. Anybody that get motherf*cking next to it is gonna get electrocuted on motherf*cking sight. I just wanna say thank you so much. I feel so special.”

The clip ends with a beaming Cardi singing a line from Renaissance track “Plastic Off The Sofa.”

Beyoncé wrote on the record, “To Cardi B, Hardworking, Beautiful and talented Queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect.”

Cardi and Beyoncé have orbited around each other for years now, dating back to an unfortunately canceled collaboration in 2017. In 2020, Cardi explained in an Elle cover story that her then-forthcoming album would feature “my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments,” referencing Beyoncé’s groundbreaking, Grammy-winning 2016 conceptual album.

If Cardi needs any inspiration moving forward, it appears as if she has a direct line to Queen Bey.

