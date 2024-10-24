One MusicFest is going down in Atlanta this weekend, and Cardi B was announced as one of the headliners. Well, there’s been a change of plans, as Cardi will no longer be able to perform due to a “medical emergency.”

In a post shared on social media yesterday (October 23), Cardi wrote, “I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I wont be able to perform at ONE MusicFest. It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love yall.”

Cardi has not revealed the nature of the “medical emergency” that landed her in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Cardi has been hard at work on her next album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy. She recently said, “I’m also in LA because I have to do something pertaining the album. I know you guys are gonna be like, ‘What the f*ck, b*tch?’ But it’s something that’s gonna be done really f*cking quick. It’s just gonna be a one-two. I did it when I was pregnant, and nothing came out how I wanted it to come out, so we gotta do it again. […] Album is coming really, really soon, announcements is coming really really soon. Things are getting more done now! I’m not pregnant no more.”