Cardi B and Offset have broken up and gotten back together multiple times, but as things stand now, the two are done. In fact, Cardi is pretty upset with the father of her children, as she revealed in a fiery series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter).

In a now-deleted tweet (preserved by Hollywood Unlocked), Cardi started, “Bro I wish the worst on this man…I never hated somebody so much and these b*tches be so thirsty to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is to heav !!”

Another user wrote, “He’s the father of your children. Stop.” Cardi responded, “Yea he is that’s why I don’t wish him death ..but I truly hate this firty ass narcissistic piece of sh*t…. And his family and his friends never check him that’s why he always going to be a piece of sh*t of a Person.”

In response to another user who wrote, “Yep, you still love him,” Cardi replied, “No I don’t I wan him to get his by a f*ckin truck …He really is just a dark cloud on anybody life he enters.”

Other users alleged it was Offset who called Child Protective Services recently, but Cardi had Offset’s back there, replying, “That’s not wat happened that got nothing do wit him,” adding in another tweet, “He a loser but he didn’t do that…It was a prank call he had to fly out and I couldn’t be there cause I’m hospitalized.”