Cardi B has had a historic run over the past couple years, a run that has included broken records and becoming the first woman ever to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album, for Invasion Of Privacy. It’s been nearly two years since that album came out, but fans are very much still listening to it. Chart Data notes that the album has racked up 2.8 billion streams on Spotify since it came out last year, a number that makes it the most-streamed album by a female rapper in Spotify history.

.@iamcardib's 'Invasion of Privacy' has now surpassed 2.8 billion streams on Spotify. It's the most streamed female rap album in the platform's history. — chart data (@chartdata) December 29, 2019

It was also previously revealed that Cardi was most-streamed female rapper on Spotify in the US of 2019, and she responded to the news by writing, “Thankful and grateful! It’s crazy cause this year I ain’t put out too much music and didn’t record much. Gearing up for the new year and cooking some good sh*t for y’all for 2020.Hopefully ya love it.Thanks for your support .I love ya .Im nOthing out ya. actually I am.Imma MOTHA!”

Thankful and grateful! It’s crazy cause this year I ain’t put out too much music and didn’t record much. Gearing up for the new year and cooking some good shit for y’all for 2020.Hopefully ya love it.Thanks for your support .I love ya .Im nOthing out ya. actually I am.Imma MOTHA! pic.twitter.com/1oGiSNz1Xg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 3, 2019

More new material from Cardi is apparently on the way, as she has hinted to her fans on multiple occasions in recent months.

