Getty Image
Music

Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Is Reportedly The Most-Streamed Rap Album By A Woman In Spotify History

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Cardi B has had a historic run over the past couple years, a run that has included broken records and becoming the first woman ever to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album, for Invasion Of Privacy. It’s been nearly two years since that album came out, but fans are very much still listening to it. Chart Data notes that the album has racked up 2.8 billion streams on Spotify since it came out last year, a number that makes it the most-streamed album by a female rapper in Spotify history.

It was also previously revealed that Cardi was most-streamed female rapper on Spotify in the US of 2019, and she responded to the news by writing, “Thankful and grateful! It’s crazy cause this year I ain’t put out too much music and didn’t record much. Gearing up for the new year and cooking some good sh*t for y’all for 2020.Hopefully ya love it.Thanks for your support .I love ya .Im nOthing out ya. actually I am.Imma MOTHA!”

More new material from Cardi is apparently on the way, as she has hinted to her fans on multiple occasions in recent months.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Listen To This
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×