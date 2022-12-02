It has been over four years since Cardi B released her critically-acclaimed, Grammy-winning debut album Invasion Of Privacy. Although she’s fed her fanbase pretty well since then with one hit single after another (“Up,” “WAP,” “Hot Sh*t”), they are understandably feeling a little antsy for a follow-up. The Bronx bombshell gave them restored hope during her recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, though, saying the album could be released as early as spring next year.

“I have no choice, I have to put it out,” she told Charlamagne The God in response to his query about whether she had a release date yet or not. “I have a couple of songs that are definite, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out.” The holdup, she says, is that the project is “missing something.” Even so, she admitted that with her fans champing at the bit to get a full body of work, “I gotta put it out next year.”

Thanks to Charlamagne, there may even be a timeline for when to expect it. He suggested Cardi drop the new album on the fifth-anniversary date of her first, April 6, 2023. She seemed amenable. One thing we do know is that she might take over hosting The Breakfast Club temporarily after the impending departure of Angela Yee ahead of the album’s release.

You can watch the full interview above.