Cardi B Offset 2022
Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Offered Prayers For Offset In A Touching Birthday Tribute Post After A Tough Year

The last couple months of 2022 have not been easy for Offset: On November 1, cousin fellow Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot. Understandably, it appears that Offset has had a hard time coping with the loss. A few weeks after Takeoff’s passing, Cardi B wrote of Offset, “We living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy. […] I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

Offset did have some reason to celebrate yesterday (December 14), though, as it was his birthday. To mark the occasion, Cardi came though with a touching message for her husband. Sharing a gallery of photos on Instagram, Cardi wrote, “Happy birthday my love.I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you.Thank you for your love to me.I love your 4ever & beyond [heart emoji].”

To celebrate, the two decided to get away and take a trip to Jamaica. As TMZ notes, the pair and others enjoyed a lobster dinner, took shots, and did a lot of dancing. Cardi also responded to a Jamaican fan’s video detailing an interaction they had with Cardi, writing, “Awwww I did ask her where the after party at …she was so pretty.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2022 That You Might Have Missed
by: Uproxx authors
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Is A Heartbreaking Reminder That Our Fears Never Go Away
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×