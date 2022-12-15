The last couple months of 2022 have not been easy for Offset: On November 1, cousin fellow Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot. Understandably, it appears that Offset has had a hard time coping with the loss. A few weeks after Takeoff’s passing, Cardi B wrote of Offset, “We living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy. […] I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

Offset did have some reason to celebrate yesterday (December 14), though, as it was his birthday. To mark the occasion, Cardi came though with a touching message for her husband. Sharing a gallery of photos on Instagram, Cardi wrote, “Happy birthday my love.I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you.Thank you for your love to me.I love your 4ever & beyond [heart emoji].”

To celebrate, the two decided to get away and take a trip to Jamaica. As TMZ notes, the pair and others enjoyed a lobster dinner, took shots, and did a lot of dancing. Cardi also responded to a Jamaican fan’s video detailing an interaction they had with Cardi, writing, “Awwww I did ask her where the after party at …she was so pretty.”

Awwww I did ask her where the after party at …she was so pretty https://t.co/Xb7hWDwIvM — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 14, 2022

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.