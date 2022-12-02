Offset Dedicated His Latest Show To Takeoff, Saying ‘This for My Brother’ While Cardi B Attended For Support

As progress continues in the late rapper Takeoff’s (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) murder investigation, his family, including his cousin, Offset, has slowly re-entered the public eye.

The former Migos member played his first show since Ball’s passing at Miami Beach’s annual Art Basel week. With his wife, Cardi B, by his side, Offset took the stage of E11EVEN Miami’s “The Art of Nightlife” concert. Before starting the short set, Offset told the crowd, “We are going to go Takeoff crazy in here. I’m doing this for my brother. This is for Takeoff.”

Paying homage to Takeoff, Offset played a medley of Migos songs, including “Fight Night” and “Bad and Boujee.” He also performed his solo songs, including “Ric Flair Drip,” before playing GloRilla’s song “Tomorrow 2,” which features his wife.

This performance marks a significant step for the Offset as his wife revealed he has been battling with depression since Takeoff’s death. In a series of tribute posts on Instagram, Offset opened up, writing, “The pain [Takeoff’s passing has] left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

In another post, he wrote, “Missing everything bout [Takeoff] ‘specially that smile.”

Fans that miss the rapper can listen to Takeoff’s first posthumous verse on producer Metro Boomin’s upcoming album, Heros & Villians.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Takeoff’s loved ones as they continue to mourn his passing.