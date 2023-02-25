Cardi B recently got very candid about her experiences with her court-ordered community service. The “Up” hitmaker reveals that community service is a “spiritual journey” and has changed her for the better. Her court order stems from her 2018 case, where she pled guilty to ordering an assault — earning herself two misdemeanors — on two female employees at Angel’s Strip Club in New York.

Presumably due to her busy schedule, the rapper struggled to complete her community service on time. The court granted Cardi a two-month extension this past January.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” Cardi tweeted on Saturday, February 25. “[It’s] almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears.

Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears .Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 25, 2023

She continued, “Those people that we leave behind, they just need somebody to talk and a lil push, and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

To date, Cardi has fulfilled her community service requirement. Now maybe the busy mother of two can return to prepping her highly anticipated second album, which she teased earlier this year. When she’s not in the studio or taking care of her kids, you can bet she is working on expanding her empire, like her recent partnership with McDonald’s alongside her husband, Offset.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.