Cardi B has said that she wanted “Up” to be less sexually driven than its predecessor, “WAP,” was. During a YouTube Live broadcast ahead of the “Up” video premiere, Cardi said, “The biggest inspiration for this song: I wanted a more hood song. I feel like my last song was too sexy.” That said, there’s certainly still some sexual content on the track, like one notable line on which Cardi raps, “If that n**** had a twin, I would let ’em run a train.”

While that line could be dismissed as just something fun to say on a song, it turns out that Cardi actually feels that way and that if Offset had a twin, she would genuinely engage in a three-way interaction with that pair. On Twitter this afternoon, one fan asked Cardi, “girl, if offset had a twin would you REALLY let em run a train?” She responded that she would if the circumstances were right: “Yeup …Gotta look just like him .Face and down there .”

Yeup …Gotta look just like him .Face and down there . https://t.co/7FSdUhtI2P — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 17, 2021

She faced further questioning, though, as a fan followed up with, “and what if you get pregnant?” That caught Cardi off guard, as she responded, “Uuuuummmmmmm ..hold on give me a minute I gotta think bout this one .”

Uuuuummmmmmm ..hold on give me a minute I gotta think bout this one . https://t.co/XHCL99khV7 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 17, 2021

“Up” just debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, an achievement of which Cardi is proud. She tweeted in response to the news, “I want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters this is BIG for me .I wanted to beat my last solo single number & I over succeeded.First time a female rapper debut top 5 since Lauren.This is pop girl sh*t but I’m not pop.”

