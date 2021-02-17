It was revealed yesterday that Cardi B’s new single “Up” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, behind Olivia Rodrigo’s unstoppable hit “Drivers License.” Cardi was thrilled with her second-place finish, though, since the song greatly outperformed her previous solo single, “Press.” Cardi took some time to celebrate on Twitter yesterday, revealing in the process that she really wants to fly out hundreds of fans to party with her.

Cardi tweeted, “When the world back open mark my words .I’m flying out at least 200 BARDIGANG and we finna have a party and laugh at all the times we had negative viral tweets & Everytime we proved motherf*ckers wrong .I don’t care about the cost I’m doing it .”

She also thanked her fans for helping the song get a high chart placement, writing, “I want to thank my fans with the bottom & top of my heart .Ya remind of me .The underdogs.So underestimated but show the f*ck out when it’s time .I really can’t believe this .I told a couple of yall I don’t care about a number 1 a top 5 is a big win for me.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.