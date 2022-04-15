It’s been about seven months since Cardi B gave birth to her and Offset’s second child, a boy. They’ve been secretive about their latest bundle of joy, though, not sharing any photos of the baby or even his name. Now, though, they’ve made the big reveal, offering the first pictures of the boy and revealing his name is Wave Set Cephus.

Cardi and Offset both shared photos of the adorable kid last night, in which he’s decked out in chains. Offset made the name reveal, captioning his post, “WAVE SET CEPHUS.”

Furthermore, the family is the subject of a new Essence profile. In it, Cardi explains why she and Offset waited so long to share info about their son, saying, “We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through. So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us. We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset.”

New Cover Alert: ESSENCE reveals its 52nd anniversary issue highlighting the profound endurance of love, featuring global icons, @iamcardib and @offsetyrn's, first official family portraits with the exclusive reveal of their youngest son, Wave! #ESSENCE ✨ pic.twitter.com/bCY6uCNdab — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 14, 2022

Offset also described the tone of his and Cardi’s relationship, saying, “It might sound weird, but we don’t always put love first — because sometimes you can put love before work and mess up your career, because you’re not focused. Love is important, but if you’ve got that foundation, we should respect each other and what we have going on. I had never experienced a woman that was working like me and doing what I’m doing. It turns me on. She does her own thing. She likes the hustle, so that ain’t never getting in between our love.”

Read the full profile here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.