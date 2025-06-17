Last September, Cardi B announced the birth of her third child after keeping the pregnancy a secret for months. This week, Cardi shared the first photo of her daughter, Blossom Belle, on Instagram, along with new photos of Blossom’s older siblings Kulture and Wave. The pictures were apparently taken during a family pool day, with Cardi and Kulture wearing matching swimsuits and posing by the pool, while Wave kicks back in a pair of jean shorts and Timberland boots (New York to core). Cardi also commemorated her second daughter by getting a matched set of Louis Vuitton X Murakami luggage decked out in cherry blossoms. You can check out the post here.

Now that she’s not pregnant anymore, Cardi claims her long-awaited sophomore project is “coming really, really soon.” However, progress on the album has been stalled due to features taking a long time, prompting her to explain, “I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like, come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this sh*t myself! But I really need y’all, and I need y’all to hurry up, and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”