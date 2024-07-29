Cardi B has decided to keep details about her marriage with Offset, offline. So, when whispers about their union grow louder, you shouldn’t expect to hear a peep from her. However, the “Enough (Miami)” rapper absolutely won’t stand for rumors about her financial status.

Today (July 29), a gossip page learned this the hard way after Cardi B clapped back at one of its post. In the upload, the platform claimed that she could no longer afford the martial mansion she shares with Offset.

“LMAOOO,” she wrote. “You bum b*tches wish… Me and Offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it… and if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad.”

Users online chimed in with mixed reactions to Cardi B’s post. Overwhelmingly, supporters scolded the entertainer for addressing an account without much of a following.

“Girl, this page got 100 follows, why do u care with they say bout u? Nobody believes in they,” wrote one user.

Others applauded Cardi’s actions, given how quickly false information can spread online.

“I actually love that you acknowledge fake news too, because so many people are quick to believe anything they see online despite the questionable source,” penned another.

Lately, Cardi B hasn’t let any perceived mud-slinging go without clapping back, just ask Ice Spice or Joe Budden. So, this fiery post shouldn’t come as a surprise.