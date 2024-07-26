Ice Spice has become one of hip-hop’s biggest stars without an album to her name, but that changed today (July 26) with the release of Y2K! , her debut album. There is some speculation that on the project, Ice devoted some time to dissing Cardi B .

Did Ice Spice Diss Cardi B On Her New Album Y2K!?

On “BB Belt,” Ice raps (per Genius):

“I don’t get introduced

Yeah, I’m that b*tch so they stealin’ my juice

This one b*tch is built like an ant, ew

Crashouts, and they goin’ on rants

Cash cow, I be gettin’ them bands

B*tches switchin’ but they wasn’t trans.”

She later says:

“And I’m thick, but I don’t got a waist

Think she pretty, but changin’ her face

Fallin’ behind like, b*tch, pick up your pace

It was funny ’til I took her place

Her man callin’, but I be like, ‘Who this?’

I’m a switchy b*tch, I really do this.”

There has been speculation that these lines are aimed at Cardi. As XXL notes, a leaked version of the song made the rounds yesterday, and some have interpreted a pair of Cardi tweets as her response to the track.

Cardi wrote in one post, “These b*tches have absolutely lost their mind… I’m getting all my lick backs on my album tho …ON EACH ONE OF YOU B*TCHES !!!” She added in another, “These b*tches can’t see me in numbers or status, y’all had WAY too much time to catch up. Can’t see me in money, can’t see me in real estate, fashion, and CAN’T SEE ME IN PERSON either… I’m not in a rat race with none of you b*tches!! And ima show yall.”

In regards to the “Her man callin’, but I be like, ‘Who this?'” line, Ice and Central Cee’s ex recently had what appeared to be a bit of online feuding. More recently, though, Ice said her and Cee’s relationship is platonic.