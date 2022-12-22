Cardi B 2022 American Music Awards AMAs
Cardi B Shut Down A Fan’s Criticism Of Her Supposed $40 Million Net Worth

Despite going from rags to riches in a relatively short span of time, Cardi B has remained pretty in touch with her roots. She’s been known to comment on inflation, reflect the population’s fears and fancies, and respond to fans’ questions and criticisms with the same unabashed honesty that earned her thousands of fans, even before “Bodak Yellow” took off in 2018. Cardi was again prompted to respond earlier this week when she warned her followers that the depressed economy was looking a lot like a recession.

“We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas,” she wrote ominously on Twitter. When a commenter snarked “says the rapper worth 40 million,” Cardi retweeted the reply to set the record straight. “I’m worth more then that and guess what?” she clapped back. “If I don’t save ,work and budget I could lose it too! What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly.I too have bills,responsibilities and people I have to help.”

Fans chimed in to back her up, remembering performers who previously lost their riches and pointing out that “net worth” doesn’t exactly equate to money in the bank. Still, there were also those who picked up the thread of criticism, pointing out how the recession would affect her long after it did the majority of people. Check out some of those responses below.

