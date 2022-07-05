Last month, Rolling Stone shared their list of hip-hop’s 200 greatest albums. Naturally, it’s practically impossible to do something like that without upsetting some legion of rap fans in some corner of the world. In fact, it happens with yearly lists (check out Uproxx’s Best Of 2022 So Far lists while you’re here) so you can only imagine what the reaction would be towards a list filled with albums from the last half-century. One of the talking points from the Rolling Stone list was Cardi B’s debut Invasion Of Privacy. Many felt that the album, which was ranked at No. 16, was placed too high on the list.

During a recent interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Cardi spoke about the list and how she felt it was a “setup.”

“They was dragging me like ‘How dare them put Cardi before Nas,” she said around the interview’s 52-minute mark. “I was like, oh my goodness. I just woke up and I’m getting my ass dragged. I didn’t even ask for this.”

Despite this, Cardi made sure to remind people are the album’s impact.

“I understand that but it’s like, b*tch, I ain’t motherf*cking ask for it,” she added. “You know, I understand that people feel a certain type of way. But don’t try to disrespect me or my work or my album because your mother was listening to my sh*t, your b*tch was driving, listening to f*cking ‘Be Careful.’ All y’all b*tches, all y’all hoes. So it’s like, don’t even try it.”

Still, Cardi wasn’t too pleased with how the list disrupted her peace.

“Of course they’re gonna use a b*tch like me. […] It’s gonna start a stir,” Cardi said. “Yeah, it was, like, a setup. […] Rolling Stone, you trying to set me up. You got my ass dragged on a f*cking Tuesday for no reason.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.