The 2024 Olympics kick off this Friday in Paris, and one Olympian was given the well-wishes of a luminary supporter, Cardi B. The Bronx rapper gave Sha’Carri Richardson a heartfelt sendoff, writing a touching message calling Richardson a “superhero” alongside a video clip of the two superstars meeting up to get their nails done together.

“Wishing @itsshacarri sooooo much luck!!” Cardi wrote. “You bought so much emotion out of me because your words and your spirit is so powerful. Seeing your growth after people tried to turn their back on you is so inspirational to me.. You are more than just a athlete, you are a SUPERHERO and I can’t wait to see where the next 10 years take you because you already a legend.”

In the clip, part of NBC’s Olympic coverage rollout, Cardi tells Richardson to her face why she appreciates her so much. “You stand out, because the fastest woman in the world, she’s a real lit girl… I’m really, really proud of you. Because you came back stronger than ever with your talent. You have evolved.” Richardson reciprocated the positivity, praising Cardi for her own resilience and encouraging her to finish that next album. You can watch the cilp below.