Cardi B Reveals Her Former Stripper Name While Reflecting On Her Wild Birthday Party

Happy belated birthday to Cardi B, who celebrated turning 32 on October 11. It was actually Cardi who gave a gift to her fans, though, by revealing what her stage name used to be back when she worked as a stripper, before her current music stardom.

In an Instagram post from yesterday (October 13) featuring multiple photos and videos showing off a dress, Cardi wrote:

“So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress.. the dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric… so I got my ass in a truck and went to Staten dolls gentlemen’s club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night… I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name [laughing emojis]).”

Cardi and her dress apparently had quite the evening: In a video shared on her Instagram Story the day after (archived by Hollywood Unlocked), a disheveled-looking Cardi declares, “I will never, ever drink again. I will never pray for me… wait [laughs]… I’m still drunk. I will never drink again.”

