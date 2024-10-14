Happy belated birthday to Cardi B, who celebrated turning 32 on October 11. It was actually Cardi who gave a gift to her fans, though, by revealing what her stage name used to be back when she worked as a stripper, before her current music stardom.

In an Instagram post from yesterday (October 13) featuring multiple photos and videos showing off a dress, Cardi wrote:

“So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress.. the dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric… so I got my ass in a truck and went to Staten dolls gentlemen’s club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night… I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name [laughing emojis]).”

Cardi and her dress apparently had quite the evening: In a video shared on her Instagram Story the day after (archived by Hollywood Unlocked), a disheveled-looking Cardi declares, “I will never, ever drink again. I will never pray for me… wait [laughs]… I’m still drunk. I will never drink again.”