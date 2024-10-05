Back in September, Cardi B announced the birth of her third child with estranged husband Offset. Shortly after, Cardi B hit the gym before dominating 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

Many supporters praised Cardi B for her unbelievable postpartum transformation. However, others began to allege that the Grammy winner’s curvy figure was due to her undergoing new cosmetic procedures. Today (October 5), Cardi B clapped back at the postpartum plastic surgery rumors.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi B slammed a troll for body-shaming her after she uploaded a video online. “Y’all really need to relax,” she wrote. “This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE. My body looks exaggerated in the other video cause I have a 5X faja on. I want y’all to think with y’all brain. Y’all were just praising my body couple days ago. Do y’all think I went and got surgery in 2 days?”

Cardi B’s love for fajas (body-shaping garments) is the latest viral TikTok sound. While discussing her post-delivery plans, Cardi B laughed about how her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, would be responsible for placing the garment on her moments after delivery.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Cardi B has pushed back against the same accusation. After the birth of her son Wave in 2021, the “Like What” rapper slammed users online for suggesting she sneakily went under the knife. While, Cardi B has been opened about her past surgical work she insists her physique has nothing to do with a recent procedure.

Other celebrities including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kash Doll have all in some way addressed the pressure placed on women entertainers to quickly “snapback” to their former figure after giving birth.