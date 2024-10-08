Over the past few weeks, Cardi B’s family has been a trendy topic online. First, the “Like What” rapper’s pregnancy announcement shocked fans. Then, news of Cardi B & Offset’s pending divorce rocked supporters. But, the birth of their youngest daughter seemed to temporarily cooled things down. Well, until their headed back-and-forth war of words.

Today (October 7), followers of Cardi B learned another tidbit of information about her family. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi B introduced users online to the latest member of the Almánzar-Cephus clan, an adorable cat. “Meowwwwwww,” she wrote. “New family member. Guess her name 🐈‍⬛.”

The vibrant photo that accompanied the uploaded showed Cardi B propping up a yellow-eyed smokey gray cat as the musician sports a snow leopard print dress. Fans found themselves so memorized by the feline that they didn’t even attempt to pick out a name for the fur baby. So, shortly after, Cardi B revealed that the cat is named ‘Wet Ass Pussy,’ after her controversial and raunchy chart-topping single “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.

In a fun animated video (viewable here), Cardi B’s new pet dominates the household. However, as odd as it may sound, this isn’t the first animal Cardi’s named WAP. Back in 2021, Cardi received a pitbull puppy as a Christmas gift, which was as named WAP. Cardi B can’t get enough of her WAP.