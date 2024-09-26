Cardi B and Offset had an eye-opening night online yesterday (September 25).

As HotNewHipHop notes, Cardi took to Instagram Live to vent about Offset, who she called “lame.” She accused Offset of trying to hurt her feelings by calling on FaceTime to show her women he’s been “f*cking or talking to.”

Offset caught wind of this and he wrote in a comment on the broadcast, “U f*cked with a baby inside tell the truth !!”

Cardi also said, “I find it funny that n****s think that they can f*ck on anything. But when I start talking to n****s, you wanna threaten me with taking sh*t that I f*cking worked my ass off for.”

Offset later commented, “Everybody can see I don’t want you ! It’s ok I’m not talking bout this Nomo all love u will be calling me after couple months u my bm I won [crying-laughing emoji].”

Then, Cardi decided to share some alleged texts between her and Offset. The band-and-forth goes like this, with Offset going first: “U don’t want me?” “Not really.” “Ok. U want somebody else?” “Offset and please.” “Ok I’ll leave you alone.” “Please have a goodnight.” “I just wanted to know.” In an additional message from later on, Offset asked, “Can I jack off with you on the phone?”

This all comes shortly after Cardi gave birth to her third child, and Offset was there getting some skin-to-skin time with the baby.