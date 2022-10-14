Today (October 13), Judge William Ray ruled that YouTuber Tasha K must pay $4 million to Cardi B following defamatory claims she made about the rapper in 2019, according to a report by Billboard.

At the time of writing, Tasha is attempting to pause the ruling and hopes to appeal it. Judge Ray says he will only allow Tasha to pause if he can post a supersedeas bond covering the entire $4 million. If Tasha loses her appeal, the money will reportedly go directly to Cardi.

In one of the videos cited in the lawsuit, Tasha claimed that Cardi had been unfaithful to her husband, using cocaine, and worked as a prostitute.

All the while, Cardi seems confident she’ll win her case. Back in February, she posted a tweet, saying, “Think is a game but trust imma come for everything …..BBHMM.”

Earlier this week, the “Up” rapper celebrated her 30th birthday with a cabaret-themed celebration. She took to Twitter to express gratitude for the life she’s created, sharing pictures of herself in a red unitard with a feathered headpiece

“Made it to 30 with 2 cribs, 6 whips, multiple properties and bless kids,” she said.

Made it to 30 with 2 cribs,6 whips,multiple properties and bless kids pic.twitter.com/giZkW1ozNU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 13, 2022

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group