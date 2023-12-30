Why Is Kevin Hart Suing Tasha K?

LaTasha Kebe, the controversial YouTuber known as Tasha K, has already incurred the wrath of Cardi B. Recently she added Kevin Hart to her list. The comic and performer recently filed a lawsuit against Kebe. But what did she do to so upset him?

Per Page Six, Hart is suing Kebe for extortion. In November, Kebe, whose popular YouTube channel is devoted to spilling gossip, sat down with an interview with one Miesha Shakes, Hart’s former assistant. During their chat, Shakes made what the lawsuit claims are “false and defamatory statements regarding Hart” involving his marriage and business dealings.

That would be bad enough, but there’s a reason Hart is going after Kebe (as well as Shakes): One of her alleged affiliates, he claims, contacted his team, threatening to “publish the interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000.”

What’s more, Kebe then published “teaser” for the interview that “touted the supposedly salacious and damaging nature,” which were seen as a “threat to Hart” if he didn’t pay the “ransom.” According to the lawsuit, “The teaser included a statement from Kebe at the 2:06 mark of the video specifically warning that ‘when you don’t pay, we have to get money by any means necessary.’”

After that happened, Hart’s team contacted the authorities as well as sent a cease and desist. They also noted that Shakes had signed both a Non-Disclosure Agreement and a Confidentiality Agreement during her tenure as his assistant.

Despite this, the interview went live on December 22. During the chat, Shakes alleged that Hart is a habitual cheater and a gambling addict.

In the lawsuit, Hart’s team cites Kebe’s history of “defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities and other high-profile individuals.” One of those cited is Cardi B, whom Kebe claimed was a prostitute who was addicted to hard drugs, had cheated on her husband, Offset, had contracted herpes, and had even once “f*cked herself with beer bottles.”

Kebe filed for bankruptcy after losing that case.

