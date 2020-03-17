Last week, Cardi B did something that’s not out of the ordinary: She took to Instagram to share her thoughts. This time, she posted a video in which she speaks about the coronavirus pandemic, and the clip has gained a lot of attention. DJ Snake remixed it, and so too did a producer who goes by DJ iMarkkeyz.

@iamcardib lettin' y'all know sh!t real out here 😩. Y'all know I had to get ignant w/ a Beat 😎🚀 • {Remixed By Me‼️} (P.S.: Watch out for the bro @elitelife_kd I hope he got it wit all dat coughin' and shit 👀🤣😷😷🦠)#iMarkkeyz #coronavirus #shitisreal pic.twitter.com/IjHbzOMtvG — DJ iMarkkeyz (@iMarkkeyz) March 13, 2020

He took snippets of Cardi’s dialogue, set them to a hip-hop instrumental, and the song has gone viral. The track has since found its way onto streaming services, where it has been performing well. The track has topped the iTunes charts in countries including Bulgaria and Egypt, and in the US, it has climbed to as high as No. 2 on the iTunes US Hip-Hop chart, and No. 11 on the overall chart.

Cardi’s “Coronavirus remix” has reached a new peak of #2 on the iTunes US Hip-Hop chart and #11 on the overall chart. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IB1zf1r0kK — Fan Account (@BardiUpdatess) March 17, 2020

As this has all been happening, Cardi seems to be enjoying it. She has retweeted and shared various updates about the song’s success, and it looks like she wants a cut of the money it’s making, as she tweeted, “At this point I want royalties.” Responding to an update about the track’s chart placement, she tweeted, “Stream I guess.”

At this point I want royalties 😩 https://t.co/K3Q7iCg9qj — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2020

