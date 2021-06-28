Among Cardi B’s many, many impressive accomplishments over the past few years, perhaps the most impressive one is that she’s managed to pull them all off while raising her daughter Kulture. In an industry where motherhood can often threaten the end of a musician’s career, Cardi’s defiant insistence on doing the double duty of child rearing and being an international superstar has made her a rarity in the hip-hop industry, as well as a shining light of the possibilities available to a woman who won’t settle for the status quo.

Cardi B killing her performance, while she announces her pregnancy at the #BETAwards 🖤🥺 pic.twitter.com/NGQwkip6SP — . (@OnlyRapGirls) June 28, 2021

Now, Cardi B is taking that double duty even further, adding another kid to the equation and giving Kulture a little brother or sister. She kept her pregnancy a secret until tonight’s 2021 BET Awards ceremony, revealing her baby belly as she joined Migos for their performance, and sharing a photo to her Instagram shortly thereafter. Fans, naturally, went ballistic upon learning Cardi would soon bring a new life into the world. While BET Awards viewers are already inclined to turn the performers and honorees into trending topics, this one went super viral, as Cardi B jumped to No. 2 on the trending topics list.

Check them out below.

megan really did this to a pregnant cardi😭 pic.twitter.com/4lCdy6bsnk — ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) June 28, 2021

*Cardi B reveals pregnancy at BET awards* Hot Girls everywhere: pic.twitter.com/CCJGxgpuCb — 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐧 🥶🇦🇷 (@Derron_McNelly) June 28, 2021

Me chillin expecting a normal performance: Cardi B in 2018: Cardi B in 2021: pic.twitter.com/4U4WOL8Icj — BAVY (@itsbavy) June 28, 2021

Megan really was flipping Cardi around at the Grammys like there wasn’t a baby in her stomach 😭😭😭 — ☆ (@youwereoffbeat) June 28, 2021

Cardi was body shamed after this performance when in reality she was pregnant. Her work ethic is unmatched because she still gave it her all! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/suOwbhqChn — DIAMOND BARDI 💎 (@Bardiology_) June 28, 2021

One thing about Cardi, she not letting no pregnancy stop the show period https://t.co/pzhRaZRUof — I appreciate you (@DeeLaSheeArt) June 28, 2021

